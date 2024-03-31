Called to Yamunanagar for ‘job interview’, woman raped

Yamunanagar, March 30
A man allegedly raped a woman on the pretext of interviewing her for a job in his company.
The woman, who belongs to Paonta Sahib of Himachal Pradesh, told the police that she came in contact with Arvind of Haridwar (Uttarakhand) through a missed call.
She said the accused promised her a job, saying that he owned a private company. She said the accused called her in Yamunanagar on the pretext of holding an interview.
“I came to Yamunanagar on March 22 and stayed at my father’s friend’s home at a village close to Buria town,” the woman said.
She alleged that the next day, Arvind asked her to come near a religious place, where he came and told her to sit in his car.
“Arvind took me to a hotel and told me that there would be a meeting in a short while. He went out leaving me alone in a room at the hotel and returned after 10 minutes. He served me a cold drink mixed with some sedatives. I fell asleep after drinking the cold drink and during this time, he raped me,” alleged the rape victim.
She alleged that the next day he left her on the national highway near Jagadhri.
“The accused threatened me that she would not get a job if she told anyone about this incident. He also threatened to kill me,” alleged the woman. A case was registered against Arvind.
