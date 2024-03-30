Cameras check violations as Karnal gets smart: 3 months, 19K challans

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 29

With traffic law violations on roads posing a significant challenge to the authorities concerned, CCTV cameras, installed under the Smart City project have emerged as an important tool for enforcing rules.

Violators monitored from ICCC at KMC in Karnal. Photo: Varun Gulati

These cameras not only monitor traffic flow but also detect violations, helping curb reckless driving. Traffic violators are being issued challans online after being captured by cameras installed under the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) situated on the second floor of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC). These violations, include jumping red lights, illegal parking, speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, failure to wear a helmet and triple riding.

Sources claimed that around 19,000 challans had been issued to violators in the last three months.

Under the Smart City project, 536 CCTV cameras, including 205 surveillance cameras that capture traffic violators, have been installed in the city. Red light violation detection, speed violation detection system and automatic number plate recognition systems have been installed at all traffic lights. Officials at a control room in the ICCC office monitor live feed of cameras and issue challans.

“Under the Smart City project, an ICCC was set up and CCTV cameras were installed at different locations in the city. This initiative aims to curb various traffic violations,” said an official.

He said the centre is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for real-time monitoring of traffic flow and detection of violations, enabling prompt action by the police. It also enhanced the surveillance system, he added.

Gurmel Singh, DSP (Traffic), emphasised the effectiveness of the CCTV surveillance in deterring traffic violatiors and said they helped the police check violators. “We make people aware of traffic rules by organising camps. People are advised to follow traffic rules to save lives,” he said.

ADC reviews road safety

Karnal Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani reviewed road safety issues at a monthly district road safety committee meeting held in the Mini Secretariat on Thursday. Pilani directed officials to ensure proper signage of breakers. The ADC was informed that the police department issued 11,415 challans amounting to Rs 42,73,300, while the Regional Transport Authority issued challans worth Rs 1,25,19,500. The police official also told the committee that 760 accidents had taken place in 2022, which resulted in the death of 434 people and injuries to 399 people. While, 338 people lost lives and 304 were injured in 782 accidents in 2023. In February, 20 people lost their lives in 19 accidents. He asked the police officials to ensure smooth plying of e-rickshaws and said only registered e-rickshaws would be allowed to ply in the city.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal