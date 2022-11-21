Palwal: Campaign din ends, candidates launch door-to-door contact

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, November 20

With the din of election campaign for the zila parishad and panchayat samitis coming to an end this evening, candidates and their relatives are now focusing on personal and door-to-door contact to ensure maximum support. Road shows were carried out by many candidates to mark the end of official campaigning. A total of 142 candidates for 20 wards of zila parishad and 604 candidates for 134 wards of the panchayat (block) samitis of as many as six blocks in the district are in fray.

Though permission of five vehicles has been given for road shows, the number of vehicles used was much more than that, said locals

“The election has assumed significance more than a marriage function in the family as it is not only about involving each member of the family but also a kind of test for them,” said a relative of a woman candidate contesting from a wards of the Zila Parishad here.

Dharmender Tewatiya, Sarpanch of Durgapur village who has fielded his wife from Ward 3, said no one in the family had slept properly for the past few weeks in view of the hectic campaigning.

A candidate’s supporter said while a majority of the candidates in the fray had a solid financial background, over 400 vehicles were involved in a road show taken out by a candidate today. He said besides banking upon family and friends, personal, candidates were also using social media platforms to seek support of voters. “I have taken leave from my office to help my relative in the elections as the image of the family is at stake now,” said a local resident.

