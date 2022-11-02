Campaign din ends in Adampur segment, polling tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 1

Campaigning ended in the Adampur Assembly constituency on the last day of electioneering today where the electorate will cast their votes on November 3. There are a total of 22 candidates in the fray comprising BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, Congress’s Jai Prakash, INLD candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar and AAP nominee Satinder Singh.

However, political experts stated that there seemed to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress in the byelection. A total of 1,71,437 voters will exercise their franchise to elect their representative on November 3. The byelection was necessitated after sitting MLA of the Congress, Kuldeep Bishnoi, resigned when he joined the BJP in August. Now, Kuldeep’s son Bhavya is the BJP candidate.

With the end of campaigning, DC Uttam Singh, directed the leaders and political workers who were from outside the Adampur constituency and campaigning in Adampur, to leave the segment.

He said 180 polling booths had been set up in the segment, which included 39 hyper sensitive and 36 sensitive booths.

Prominent contestants

Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP)

Strength: Legacy of Bhajan Lal, ruling party behind him, young face

Weakness: Prolonged absence of his father Kuldeep Bishnoi from segment, lack of development in Adampur, political inexperience

Jai Prakash (Congress)

Strength: Three-time MP from Hisar, support of BS Hooda and Deepender Hooda

Weakness: Outsider; lost 2009 Assembly poll against Kuldeep; candidates of INLD and AAP also from same community that he belongs to

Kurda Ram Nambardar (INLD)

Strength: Local face belonging to biggest Balsamand village, farmers’ leader, clean image

Weakness: Labelled as turncoat as he joined INLD on being denied ticket by the Congress, INLD on weak footing, a bipolar contest

Satinder Singh (AAP)

Strength: Local face, AAP raises education and health issues, trained volunteers

Weakness: Had contested for the Congress in 2014, labelled as turncoat as he had joined the BJP and then AAP, lack of star campaigners