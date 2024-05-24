Campaign ends, last-ditch efforts by bigwigs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana ended today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Mahendragarh and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a public meeting in Panipat.

There will be no rallies or meetings for the next two days though the candidates can canvass through door-to-door meetings. The voting will be held on May 25.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said in a press note that polling parties for the Lok Sabha elections would depart for their polling stations tomorrow. If any anti-social element or if any political party attempted to disrupt the duties of these polling teams using their influence, strict action would be taken against them, according to the rules, he added.

Agarwal said that the first randomisation of the polling parties was held on April 24 and their training was completed on May 6. The second randomisation and training were completed on May 10 and May 19, respectively. Now, tomorrow, all these polling parties would head to their designated polling stations. He added that the Lok Sabha elections and the Karnal Assembly byelection would be held on May 25. All preparations for the polls had been completed.

He said that misconduct by any person in a polling station or disobedience of lawful directions of the presiding officer may result in that person being removed from the polling station by a police officer on duty.

Any person, who has been removed from a polling station, re-enters the polling station without the permission of the presiding officer could be arrested. Under Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, he may face three months of imprisonment or a fine, or both.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that if the presiding officer of a polling station had a reason to believe that a person had removed the ballot paper or the EVM out of the polling station, he may arrest or direct a police officer to arrest such a person and may search him or cause him to be searched by a police officer. Under Section 135 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the person could face one year imprisonment or fine, or both.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mahendragarh #Narendra Modi #Panipat #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra