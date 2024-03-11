Campaign launched against illicit liquor trade in Haryana, 45 FIRs registered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau (HSEB) yesterday conducted special campaign to crack down on illegal activities such as illicit liquor and raw liquor in 22 districts of the state. As many as 45 FIRs were registered during the special campaign and 44 individuals were arrested besides seizing four vehicles.

During the campaign, 345 litres of ‘lahan’, country and English liquor and 504 bottles of beer were seized in 22 districts.

Vij said during the campaign, a total of seven FIRs were registered for ‘lahan’ and raw liquor. One FIR was filed in Palwal for 35 litres of ‘lahan’, one in Jind for 4.5 litre of raw liquor, one in Hisar for 22.5 litres of raw liquor, two FIRs in Karnal for 310 litres of ‘lahan’, and two FIRs in Kaithal for 14.8 litres of raw liquor were seized.

The Home Minister said in the case of illicit liquor, two FIRs were registered in Ambala for 52 bottles of country liquor, resulting in the arrest of two accused. One FIR was filed in Kurukshetra for 10 bottles of country liquor, leading to the arrest of one accused.

In Panchkula, one FIR was filed for nine bottles of country liquor, resulting in the arrest of one accused. In Yamunanagar, one FIR was filed for 19 bottles of country liquor, resulting in the arrest of one accused. In Faridabad, five FIRs were filed for 37 bottles of English liquor and 51.75 bottles of country liquor, resulting in the arrest of five accused. One FIR was filed in Palwal for 22 bottles of country liquor, resulting in the arrest of one accused. In Nuh, four FIRs were filed for 14 bottles of country liquor, 120.25 bottles of English liquor, and 12 bottles of beer, resulting in the arrest of four accused.

Similarly, in Gurugram, two FIRs were filed for 60 bottles of English liquor and 31.25 bottles of country liquor, resulting in the arrest of two accused. In Mahendragarh, two FIRs were filed for 13 bottles of English liquor and 22 bottles of country liquor, resulting in the arrest of two accused. In Rewari, two FIRs were filed for 14 bottles of country liquor, 36 bottles of English liquor, and 48 bottles of beer, resulting in the arrest of two accused. One FIR was filed in Fatehabad for 15 bottles of country liquor, resulting in the arrest of one accused.

