Campaign launched in Kurukshetra to free water bodies of chemicals

Kurukshetra, March 22
To protect groundwater and rivers from chemicals and household waste, Neer, a non-government organisation and Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board have jointly come out with ‘Toxin-free life’ campaign in Haryana.
Pledge conservation
Every citizen of the country needs to take a pledge on conservation on World Water Day. When each and every person will keep his thinking towards saving every single drop of water, only then the efforts of the government and institutions will be successful. Mukul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner
Live ‘toxin-free life’ to save rivers
Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar, KU Vice-Chancellor Somnath Sachdeva and Sarasvati Board’s vice-chairman Dhuman Singh launched the campaign, organised on World Water Day in Kurukshetra.
The aim is to connect 1 lakh people in Haryana and motivate them to take pledge to save the ecosystem of rivers, waterbodies and canals.
Dhuman Singh said, “Rivers have their own internal water cycle. We rarely talk about water pollution. Chemicals are being used in households in large quantities every month. Through this campaign, we will request the public to take a pledge to live a toxin-free life to save the ecosystem of the rivers. They will be motivated not to use chemicals for at least one day in a week whether it is in industry operations, household items, beauty products or other works. An online signature campaign has also been launched to connect the people and soon seminars will be held across the state.”
DC Mukul Kumar said that development of the nation was not possible without water resources and effective water management. The Central Government is running a Catch-the-run campaign across the country, which will further strengthen rainwater management and inspire the coming generations to conserve water. Every citizen of the country needs to take a pledge to conserve water on World Water Day. When each and every person will keep his thinking towards saving every single drop of water, only then the efforts of the government and institutions will be successful. He called upon the residents of the district to take an active part in water conservation and take a pledge to stop wastage of water and save every drop of water.”
