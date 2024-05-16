Campaign or lose ticket: Deepak Babaria

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

AICC secretary and Congress incharge Deepak Babaria has issued a warning to all Congress leaders who are not campaigning for party candidates that they could be denied tickets in the upcoming Assembly poll. He has written a letter in this regard to MLAs and ticket-seekers.

