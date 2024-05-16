Campaign or lose ticket: Deepak Babaria

Chandigarh, May 15
AICC secretary and Congress incharge Deepak Babaria has issued a warning to all Congress leaders who are not campaigning for party candidates that they could be denied tickets in the upcoming Assembly poll. He has written a letter in this regard to MLAs and ticket-seekers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
The prime minister was greeting supporters at an event when ...
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk