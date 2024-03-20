Sirsa: Campaign regulations enforced on printing press

Sirsa, March 19
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh addressed a meeting at the Mini-Secretariat’s conference room with all established printing press and printer owners in the district regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. RK Singh said during the election campaign, all political parties and candidates or their supporters would get posters, pamphlets, handbills, banners, etc., printed in large quantities. However, according to the Representation of the People Act, 1951, no publisher/printer or printing press owner can print any illegal content. He said if any printer published anything that harmed anyone’s religion, caste, society, language, or character, it would be unlawful.
He said, the printing press owners and printers would print their full address, including the printing press, on the main page of each print. Regarding the printing of the material related to the political parties and candidates, each printing press owner would submit designated forms 1 and 2 related to printing to the District Magistrate’s office immediately after printing, along with four copies each, at Room No. 70 of the local Mini-Secretariat’s Tehsil election office, he added. Singh was also informed about the problems of the printing press owners.
