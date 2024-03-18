Campaign to curb violations by schoolbus drivers begins today

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 17

In a special drive set to start from Monday, the Gurugram district administration will now penalise schoolbuses found violating traffic rules and regulations.

The decision was taken during the monthly district road safety meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena said that hand-held machines issuing challans have been sought from the traffic police. These would be given to sub-divisional magistrates and city magistrates for the campaign.

He said, “They will be given the mandate to inspect schoolbuses every month for the effective implementation of safety rules.”

“Even after repeated inspections, there is negligence on part of the school authorities. Many bus drivers do not adhere to the norms prescribed by the Surakshit School Vahan Policy. All schools need to follow the guidelines for the safety and security of students,” he added.

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said, “We have nearly 350 hand-held machines, six of which have been given to the district officials. Our teams are deployed at all the prime locations and hotspots where the maximum number of vehicles indulge in over-speeding or driving on the wrong side. We keep a close watch on schoolbuses ferrying children to ensure that they are safe on the road,” he said.

Meena further emphasised that there should be no potholes, obstructive trees, bushes, electricity transformers or poles visible on any roads in Gurugram city and other parts of the district.

“The officials of the departments concerned will be responsible for any untoward incident caused due to potholes or pending repair work,” he said.

#Gurugram