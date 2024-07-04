Campus notes: 517 appear for entrance exams at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar

Hisar: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, on Wednesday conducted entrance examinations for admissions. Students willing to take admission to various courses, including BSc (Physical Sciences), MSc Physics, chemistry, mathematics and integrated BSc (Life Sciences), MSc Biotechnology, microbiology, botany, zoology, and chemistry, took the entrance test. As many as 517 candidates appeared for the examinations. Vice-Chancellor Narsiram Bishnoi said the university had made proper arrangements to conduct the entrance examinations in a fair and transparent manner.

VC opens waste assessment lab

Hisar: The Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, BR Kamboj, inaugurated a biomethanation and waste assessment laboratory and a modified gobar gas plant at the Department of Microbiology of the College of Basic Sciences and Humanities on the campus. The laboratory has been renovated with the financial assistance of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. The Vice-Chancellor said the laboratory was an important step towards achieving the goals of environmental prosperity and cleanliness in the university. This laboratory would play an important role in making value-added products from agricultural residues, he added.

7-day workshop from today

Bhiwani: Chaudhary Bansi Lal University will organise a seven-day workshop for non-teaching employees from July 4 to 10. Vice-Chancellor Deepti Dharmani said the workshop will be organised under the aegis of Vivekananda Personality Development Centre to improve the efficiency of the employees.

Kurukshetra University faculty appointed panel member

Kurukshetra: The Director of the International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies (ICIPS) at Kurukshetra University, VN Attri, has been appointed as a member of Technical Experts Panel of Global Ocean Accounting Partnership. Its headquarters is at the University of New South Wales. Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated VN Attri and said it was a matter of pride for the university that its faculty member was representing the university at the international level.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar