Campus notes: Admission Portal inaugurated

Kurukshetra: The Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, inaugurated the online portal for online admission in UG and PG Programmes of the KU for 2024-25 session at the committee room on Thursday. He also released the Handbook of Information-2024. Prof Som Nath said digitalisation was the first priority of the university. In this regard, the integrated university management system (IUMS) had been implemented. Now students across the country would be able to take admission in the university programmes through the IUMS portal. The KU Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Anil Vashisth, said those students interested in 130 UG and integrated programmes could apply on the IUMS portal from May 23 to June 15. Whereas for the 63 postgraduate programmes, the students could apply from May 23 to June 15. Detailed information regarding the admission was available on the university website- www.kuk.ac.in.

International Biodiversity Day

Yamunanagar: The Haryana Biodiversity Board celebrated International Biodiversity Day at Guru Nanak Khalsa (GNK) Group of institutions. The event saw the participation of students and faculty from Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, Guru Gobind Singh College of Pharmacy and Guru Nanak Khalsa Institute of Technology and Management. Vasvi Tyagi, Chief Conservator of Forests, Ambala, emphasised the critical role of biodiversity conservation in sustainable development. She said till 1830, Haryana was rich in biodiversity. Lions, tigers and leopards were seen in its forests. It’s during the colonial rule that these species disappeared as the British destroyed forest in the name of development. She asked participants to reclaim Haryana’s past by making it a biodiversity-rich region again. Dr Peer Ghulam Nabi, chief executive officer of the GNK Group of Institutions, said the society and state had responsibility towards the future generations. Therefore, ecological preservation had to be central to the development agenda. Each participant committed to plant 1,050 trees in their lifetime.

