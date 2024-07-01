Campus notes: Cadet makes it to shooting event

Yamunanagar: NCC cadet Nikita of Guru Nanak Khalsa College and 14 Haryana Battalion NCC was selected to represent the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh NCC Directorate in the All-India Inter-Directorate Shooting Championship in Tiruchirapalli from July 3 to 15. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang congratulated Nikita on her achievement. He said that Nikita was the only representative from the district and one of four cadets selected from the Ambala Group. He added that her impressive skills had already earned her a gold medal in the Inter-Group Shooting Championship. He also praised the efforts of Commanding Officer Col Jarnail Singh and Administrator Officer Col Sandeep Sharma of 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar, who trained her. Randeep Singh, president, Managing Committee, Guru Nanak Khalsa Group of Institutions, appreciated the efforts of college NCC officers Dr Joshpreet Singh and Ms Ravita Saini for grooming the cadet. Dr Kang further wished Nikita all the best for the competition.

Sonepat varsity declares results

Sonepat: Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, has declared the results of even semesters of all UG examinations conducted from May 1 to June 6. University’s Controller of Examinations Dr Sandeep Dahiya said that the regular, reappear, improvement and mercy chance examinations of more than 15,580 female students of UG, PG, PhD, Diploma and Certificate courses from all departments, regional centres, constituent and affiliated colleges of the university were conducted smoothly. Final year results of all UG courses were declared, too. For the convenience of the students, the results had been uploaded on the university’s website, so that students could apply on time for admissions to PG courses, he said. All remaining results will be declared next week. Dahiya said BPSMV was the first university in the state, which had set a record by declaring the examination results in the shortest time for the fourth consecutive year.

