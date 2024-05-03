Sirsa: Centralised admission cell at JCD Vidyapeeth

Sirsa: JCD Vidyapeeth inaugurated its centralised admission cell to improve the admission process. The objective of the cell is develop a ‘one-stop destination’ for providing comprehensive information and assistance to students during the admission process. Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, director general, JCD, said the cell’s goal is to streamline the admission process, ensure transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for all prospective students. He said efforts have been made to maintain consistency in the application review process and admission criteria, while providing extensive information about programmes, requirements, and deadlines.

Book on chemistry released

Mahendragarh: A book titled ‘Recent Advances in Organometallic Chemistry: Synthetic, Mechanistic and Medicinal Perspective’, edited by Dr Azaj Ansari and Prof Vinod Kumar from the Department of Chemistry, Central University of Haryana (CUH), was released by Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar. He praised faculty members and congratulated them for the book. He emphasised the significance of the book in fostering scientific knowledge and understanding of organometallic compounds and their applications in various fields, including medicinal chemistry and synthetic chemistry. He said the book would be beneficial for students, researchers and scientists.

Ladwa Students visit brick kiln

Kurukshetra: The Economics Department of Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa, organised a visit for college students to a brick kiln at Badarpur village in Ladwa block of Kurukshetra on the occasion of International Labour Day. Emphasising the relevance of this outreach activity, College Principal Kushal Pal said events are organised all over the world on Labour Day to create awareness about the rights of working class and protect them from exploitation. He said the day also serves the objective of recognising the significant role of the working class in society. Convener of the event Yashpal Singh said these programmes provide students an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the life of those who work at these brick kilns. The students were apprised of labourers’ rights and their contribution in the development of the nation.

Shalu, Himanshi bag taekwondo medals

Sonepat: Students of GVM Girls College have performed well in taekwondo during the Youth National Games held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi. College Head OP Paruthi and Principal Manjula Spah congratulated and welcomed the students. College sports incharge Anu said Shalu and Himanshi participated in the Stairs Youth National Games. She said Shalu won a bronze medal in under 46 kg weight category, while Himanshi won silver in under 67 kg weight category.

