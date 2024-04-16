Campus notes: Deshbandhu College to host ‘Chimaera’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Zoology Society of Deshbandhu College is set to host ‘Chimaera-2024 on April 16, commencing at 9.30 am. Based on the theme of ‘Karkinos’, it promises a day filled with captivating events. Various activities like wildlife quiz Headlock, rangoli-making competition Rangmanch, wildlife photography competition Shutterbug, poster-making contest Chidhia Udd, and a talent quest would be organised on the occasion. A Fortune’s Door stall would be set up for tarot-card reading and vitality checkpoint for health consultations.

Register for DDU photo-story contest

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College, University of Delhi, is hosting Muses: The photo-story competition, in collaboration with POLAROID, its photography and filmmaking society, as part of their annual fest, Spectrums. The prelims deadline is set for April 16 and the finals are scheduled for April 19. The competition offers a prize pool of Rs 30,000. Registration and submission can be completed via the Krayonnz app. Students can participate in teams of two and must must adhere to guidelines prohibiting photo manipulation or plagiarism. The top 30 entries will advance to the finals.

