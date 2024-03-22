Campus notes: Discussion on future of work

Faridabad: The Alumni Affairs Cell of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, organised a panel discussion on the theme, Future of Work: Adapting to Technological Advancements in Developed India. Vice-Chancellor Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar, Alumni Affairs Dean Prof Vikram Singh, Fuji Gemco MD Mahesh Sachdeva, Lok Bharti Skilling Solutions Director Arun Bhutani, Belz Instruments MD Ashok Kumar Nehra and Barrio Equipments MD Piush Goyal were present on the occasion. TNS
Mask-painting contest on April 6
New Delhi: The Fine Arts Society of Hindu College is gearing up for its flagship event, Rangsrijan’24. Kaya: The Mask-Painting Competition would be one of the major highlights of the event. Scheduled for April 6, the competition will provide participants an opportunity to showcase their creativity. TNS
Odia students’ body to host quiz
New Delhi: The Delhi Odia Students’ Association has announced its annual quiz, JIGYASA, which will focus on Utkal-Bharat relations. Coinciding with Utkal Diwas, the quiz will be held on April 1 from 9 am to 11 am at Satyakam Bhawan on DU’s North Campus. The event aims to celebrate Odisha’s formation as a state. TNS
Apply for IP varsity till april 10
New Delhi: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) has extended the last date of online application for all its programmes from March 31 to April 10, an official statement said on Thursday. The deadline for the submission of the online application has been extended in view of the ongoing Class 12 Board examinations, it added.
