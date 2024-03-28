Campus notes: English Test at dyal singh college

Karnal: Dyal Singh College, Karnal, organised an Upskill from Cambridge English Level Test for students offered by Naandi foundation in association with the University of Cambridge. The resource person was consultant trainer of the foundation Rajeev Kumar. Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar, Associate Professor Dr Devender Singh and Associate Professor Dr Ritu Sharma welcomed Rajeev. Dr Gakhar expressed her joy at the conduction of the programme, saying it would tremendously benefit the students in the long run. Rajeev highlighted the need for acquiring proficiency in all domains of the English language, namely, reading, writing, listening and speaking.

Results declared by GJU

Hisar: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU), Hisar, declared the examination results for various subjects. University controller of examinations Professor Yashpal Singla said the result of BTech CSE Semester VII (main) batch 2020, BTech CSE NCC Semester I (main) batch 2022, BTech CSE AIML NCC Semester I (main) batch 2022, BTech CSE NCC Semester III (main) held in December 2023. BTech CSE AIML NCC Semester III (main) batch 2022, BTech CSE NCC Semester V (main) batch 2020, BTech EE NCC Semester V (main) batch 2020, BTech Printing Technology Semester VII (main) batch 2020, BTech Printing Technology Semester VII (reappear) Batch 2019 and BCom Honours Semester V (reappear) batch 2020 and BCom Honours Semester V (main) batch 2021 have been declared.

