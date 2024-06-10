Campus notes: Essay writing competition

Sonepat: Two girl students of GVM Girls College have won consolation prizes in the state-level science essay writing competition organised at DN Saraswati College, Kurukshetra, in collaboration with the Haryana State Council for Science, Innovation and Technology. Head of the institution Dr OP Pruthi and Principal Manjula Spah congratulated the winners and wished them a bright future. Dean of science faculty, Dr Rashmi Java, said students from various colleges from across the state participated in the essay writing competition. Sumedha of BSc Non-Medical (II) and Abhilasha of BSc Medical (III) won consolation prizes.

Retd IAS officer’s tips for interview

Kurukshetra: On the third day of the HCS interview preparation programme organised by Mahatma Gandhi IAS Coaching Institute of Kurukshetra University, retired IAS officer Sumedha Kataria suggested the students to be patient during the interview. Panellist professor Anil Vohra advised the students to listen to the questions carefully and then answer them. He also suggested to follow print and electronic media for the preparation of the interview. Programme Director Joginder Singh thanked all the experts for their important role in making the programme a success. Advisory member of the programme Dr Abid, other employees of the institute, researchers and students were also present.

