Campus notes: Jigyasa, Manvi, Deepali excel in exams

Sonepat: Jigyasa, a student of GVM Girls College, secured the second position at the university level with 88.40 per cent marks, while Manvi bagged the 10th position with 84.50 per cent marks in the BCA (first semester) examinations, the results of which were declared by Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak. Head of the institution OP Paruthi and principal Manjula Spah congratulated the students and wished them a bright future. Rakesh Juneja, head of the Department of BCA, said the MDU has announced the examination results of the first and fifth semester of BCA in which GVM students performed well. Deepali, a fifth-semester student, secured the 10th position at the university level with 87.40 per cent marks.

Examination results declared

Hisar: The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, has declared the examination results for various subjects. University Controller of Examinations Yashpal Singla said the examination results of the Master of Pharmacy (first semester-main) batch 2023, Master of Pharmacy (first semester-reappear) batch 2022, BCA (third semester-main) batch 2022, BPTH (second year-reappear) batch 2022, MTech Food Technology (third semester-main) batch 2022, MTech Food Technology (first semester-main) batch 2023, BSc Mathematics Dual (third semester-reappear) batch 2021, BSc Mathematics Dual (third semester-main) batch 2022, BSc Mathematics Dual (fifth semester-reappear) batch 2018-2020, BSc Mathematics Dual (fifth semester-main) batch 2021, MTech ESE (first semester-reappear) batch 2022, BSc Biotech Dual (third semester-reappear) batch 2021, MSc Biotech Dual (first semester-reappear) batch 2019, MSc Physics (first semester-reappear) batch 2019, BTech ECE (third semester-reappear) batch 2021, BTech Food Technology (fifth semester-reappear) batch 2018-2020, BTech Food Technology (fifth semester-main) batch 2021, BTech Mechanical Engineering (third semester-main) batch 2022 and BCom (fifth semester-main) batch 2021 have been declared.

Exhibition of teaching aids

Sirsa: An exhibition of teaching aids was organised by the first-year students of the JCD PG College of Education during their teaching practice session at Government Senior Secondary School, Sikandarpur. Student teachers of the college participated enthusiastically in the session. Jai Parkash, principal, JCD College of Education, while providing detailed information about the programme, said the main objective of the event is to foster creativity among student teachers and emphasise the importance of teaching aids in the teaching-learning process.

