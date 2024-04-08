Campus notes: Kavi sammelan at girls’ college

Sonepat: A ‘hasya kavi sammelan’ was organised at GVM Girls’ College on Saturday. College president Dr OP Paruthi, along with Dr Manjula Spah and poets, inaugurated the sammelan. Dr Paruthi said the poets in the sammelan gave a message of patriotism, along with humorous compositions and laughter. The poets made political satires on political leaders and their “‘changing” personalities. Poet Charanjit Charan, Padma Shri awardee Mahabir Guddu, Vineet Pandey, Savita Garh Sakshi, and Dinesh Kumar ‘Dinesh’ gave presentations at the kavi sammelan.

Four-day yoga camp ends

Hisar: A four-day yoga camp being held at the boys’ hostel 4 of the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, concluded on Saturday. Sandeep Rana, technical adviser to the Vice-Chancellor, was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Sandeep Rana highlighted the importance of yoga in daily life and said yoga kept the mind calm and positive along with keeping the body healthy.

Ethics course for PhD students

Mahendragarh: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Central Library, Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, organised an induction programme for a ‘Research and Publication Ethics’ course on April 5. The purpose of the induction programme was to introduce the course curriculum and its importance to PhD students. More than 50 PhD scholars from various departments of the university participated in it. In 2019-20, the UGC mandated all higher education institutes to organise a two-credit ‘Research and Publication Ethics’ course for PhD students as part of their PhD course work. University Librarian Santosh CH, who is also the coordinator of the course, thanked Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar for his support and encouragement for organising the course.

#Sonepat