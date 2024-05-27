Campus notes: Kurukshetra University releases admission schedule

Kurukshetra: Kurukshetra University has released the admission schedule for the 2024-25 academic year. Candidates can apply online for UG, PG and integrated programmes on the university website. The last date for online applications for these courses is June 15, while the applicants interested in advanced diploma and certificate courses can apply online till July 28. Deputy Director Public Relations Deepak Rai Babbar said, “According to the instructions of KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva students who want to take admission in various programmes can apply online. A separate link for admission has been created on the university website and the entire admission process will be conducted online.

E-campus placement drive at GJUST

Hisar: Four students of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, have been selected in the E-campus placement drive of Trafag Controls India Private Limited organised by the Training and Placement Cell of the University. Vice-Chancellor Narsi Ram Bishnoi congratulated the selected students and wished them the best of luck. The selected students are Pankaj, Rajesh Kumar, Aarti Jaiswal and Ashish from BTech (Mechanical Engineering).

