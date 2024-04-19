Campus notes: Lecture on biodiversity at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa

Sirsa: An extensive lecture was organised in the zoology department of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa. Professor Jagbir Singh Kirti from Punjabi University, Patiala, was the main speaker. Prof Kirti explained the importance of biodiversity and honeybees. He also raised awareness among students regarding the harmful effects of plastic pollution and plastic particles on the human body. He discussed the emergence of new diseases that were harmful to human life. He shed light on the depletion of groundwater levels and discussed the conservation methods being adopted to tackle it. Head of department (Zoology) Prof Joginder Singh Dohan said the extensive lecture was organised under the guidance of CDLU Chancellor Professor Ajmer Singh Malik.

PG Course registrations commence

Mahendragarh: The results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 of Postgraduate (PG) and PG diploma programmes have been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA). Following this, the registration for counselling at Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh will started from April 22 (Monday). The process of the online registration will continue till May 21 and the merit list will be released after the completion of the registration process. Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar congratulated the successful candidates and wished them luck for their bright future. Common University Entrance Test nodal officer Tejpal Dhewa said the interested applicants could get detailed information about the registration process from the university’s website. The CUET (PG)-2024 process will be coordinated by a team comprising Tejpal Dhewa, Siddharth Rai and Sushil Kumar.

Lecture on dst schemes

Sonepat: Dr Sanjeev K Varshney, former adviser and Head of International division, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, delivered a lecture on ‘Overview of International Scientific Cooperation and Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India schemes’. The lecture was organised by the department of chemistry, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) University, Murthal. The event was attended by faculty members of chemistry and physics departments, research scholars and final-year postgraduate students. Dr Varshney’s elucidation of the real-world examples underscored the transformative impact of collaborations and DST schemes on the industry, society and country as a whole. He also familiarised the audience with the credits and conflicts of collaborative research and a number of challenges.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjabi University Patiala #Sirsa