Campus notes: NSS volunteers distribute books

Hisar:The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Dayanand College organised a one-day special camp to distribute books and notebooks among school students. The NSS volunteers also made arrangements for water for birds at various points in the town. College principal Prof Vikramjit Singh said it was a good initiative taken by the NSS volunteers.

Admission for ITEP begins at CUH

Mahendragarh: The application process for those seeking admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) has started in the Department of Teacher Education, Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh. The applicants will be given admission on the basis of the National Common Entrance Test (NCET)-2024 being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), for which the process of online application has started. Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar said the four-year ITEP was a good option for the youth looking for a future in the field of teaching. The online application process for the national-level entrance examination to be conducted for the course available in the Department of Teacher Education of the University has started and the applicants can apply till April 30, 2024.

GVM GIRLS AMONG UNIVERSITY TOPPERS

Sonepat: Eight girls of GVM Girls College secured positions in the top-ten list of Maharishi Dayanand University (MDU) in the home science examination (semesters I, III and V). Surekha, a student of GVM, secured the first rank in semester III while Tanu topped the university in Semester V. President OP Paruthi and principal Majula Spah congratulated the students on their success. Monica, head of the home science department, said Divya had secured the fifth position in semester I while Salony had secured the 10th position. Meanwhile, Prachi stood second while Bharti stood 10th in the semester III examinations. In the semester V examinations, Shiwani secured the fifth position while Shanu secured the eighth position.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar