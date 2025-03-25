Campus notes: NSS volunteers take oath

In every village and town of the district, there were once at least 10 to 15 wells, and around the same number of ponds and other water bodies. However, the hunger for ‘development’ had rendered all these useless, or destroyed them. Therefore, saving canals is crucial for ensuring a regular supply of drinking water. This was said by Dr Jasmeer Singh, chief patron, and Mukesh Nainkawal, general secretary of the Suno Nahron Ki Pukar Mission, while addressing NSS volunteers at the Government College in Jassia village here. On the occasion, volunteers were administered an oath to save water and prevent the pollution of canals and rivers. Earlier, volunteers performed yoga. Cultural programmes and sports competitions were also organised. Dr Singh claimed that, over the past two decades, more than 5000 wells, ponds and water bodies in the district had either been destroyed or were in poor condition, which was a matter of concern for future generations.

Martyrs’ Day marked at agri college

Rewari: World Meteorological Day and Martyrs’ Day were recently marked at the CCSHAU College of Agriculture, Bawal. The event began with Principal Dr Naresh Kaushik paying floral tributes to brave martyrs Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Addressing the students, Dr Kaushik said the three heroes held a special place in India’s history for their role in the freedom struggle. Dr Praveen Sharma recounted the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh and his comrades, who bravely stood against British rule. Dr Yogesh delivered a lecture on weather forecasting, discussing its importance and impact on ecosystem and agriculture. He explained how farmers could utilise weather predictions to achieve sustainable agricultural production in changing climactic conditions. During the event, a poster-making competition and a declamation event were organised. Tamanna bagged the first prize, Diya the second and Ajay the third in the World Meteorological Day poster-making competition. For the Martyr’s Day poster-making competition, Tanishq bagged the first prize, Pratibha came in second and Palak secured the third place. In the declamation competition, Aryan clinched the first prize, Tanishq second and Aditya third.

Singing competition held

Jhajjar: A singing competition was organised by the Department of Music at Government Postgraduate Nehru College, Jhajjar. The competition was organised by Profs (music) Dr Tamsa and Dr Tina Chawla. Damini, a third-year BA student, secured the first position, while Muskan, a second-year BA student, came in second. Chandu, a third-year BA student, placed third. The competition results were decided by Dr Amit Bhardwaj, Dr Tamsa, and Dr Chawla. Tabla players Ashwini Kumar and Anand assisted in organising the event.

nat’l seminar on stats analysis

Mahendragarh: The Department of Statistics at Central University of Haryana (CUH) organised a national workshop on “Statistical Data Analysis using SPSS and R” with an aim to address the existing need of various statistical tools in data analysis. Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar said the workshop was a platform to discuss the current developments in the applications of statistical tools. Its objective was to enhance the knowledge of participants who wanted to become researchers. The workshop is designed with a focus on faculty members, research scholars, postgraduate and undergraduate students from all the disciplines, he added. Dr Ravinder Singh, the convener of the workshop, welcomed all participants and provided a brief overview of the workshop. Dr Pavitra Kumari, Organising Secretary, said the workshop aimed to introduce participants to both fundamental and advanced statistical techniques. A key highlight of the workshop was the hands-on training sessions on R and SPSS, which provided practical exposure to statistical tools.