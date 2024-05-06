Campus notes: Talent hunt at veterinary varsity

Hisar: Second-year students of the Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry organised a talent hunt programme, ‘Niveditam’, for first-year students at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences. The first-year students presented a colourful programme to showcase their talent. On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Vinod Kumar Verma was the chief guest. He said students should actively participate in cultural events for their overall personality development.

Sahil wins karate championship

Yamunanagar: Sahil Sharma, a student of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, bagged the first position in the North Zone Karate Championship held at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu and Kashmir. College Principal Harinder Singh Kang said another student Aryan Laller, who is also a member of the Haryana karate team, bagged the second position. He congratulated Sahil and Aryan for their outstanding performances. Randeep Singh Jauhar, president, governing body and managing committee, congratulated both the students. He also congratulated the Haryana karate team for clinching the first position in the championship.

Training programme on self-defence

Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana organised a training programme on self-defence and cybercrime to apprise students of self-defence techniques and ways to prevent cybercrime. University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor Sushma Yadav said every student should learn some techniques of self-defence. DSP Mohammad Jamal was the chief guest and he made the girl students aware of the ‘Dial 112’ services. He told them to use the service to ensure their safety.

Event on geospatial technology

Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University organised an event, ‘Advances in Geo-Spatial Technology’, on the campus on Saturday. The objective of the event was to explore the latest advancements in geospatial technology. “Geospatial technology plays a crucial role in modern society, offering a wide range of applications in various fields such as urban planning, agriculture, disaster management, environmental monitoring, and transportation,” said Prof Mehtab Singh, head, Department of Geography, Maharshi Dayanand University. Keynote speaker Shruti Kanga from the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, gave insights into the advancements in geospatial technology and its diverse applications. She highlighted the technology’s pivotal role in addressing critical issues such as forest fires, human-animal conflict mitigation, healthcare, tourism and land resource management.

Yoga session on World Laughter Day

Sirsa: Focusing on the benefits of laughter and spreading awareness about its importance, a yoga session on World Laughter Day was organised at JCD Vidyapeeth. Kuldip Singh Dhindsa, director general, JCD Vidyapeeth, was the chief guest. Institute's public relations director Jai Prakash, hostel wardens, security officers, guards, gardeners, sanitation workers, and hostel students were present on the occasion. Dhindsa emphasised that the purpose of celebrating the day at the institution is to create awareness about the importance of laughter and its health benefits among the staff and students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar