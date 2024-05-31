Campus notes: Tech varsity signs MOU

Hisar: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Manglam Imaging Private Limited (MEPL), Hisar. This MoU will benefit the students of medical courses proposed to be started from this session in the University. Vice-Chancellor Narsi Ram Bishnoi said that MEPL has expertise in subjects related to diagnostic and imaging laboratory. The students will get an opportunity of practical training in pathology, biochemistry, microbiology, molecular laboratory, histopathology, blood bank as well as X-ray, CT scan, MRI, CBCT, mammography and PET-CT etc. Prof Vinod Chhokar, Registrar of the university, said that this MoU would be beneficial for both the institutions. Earlier, the university had signed MoUs with Aadhar Hospital, CMC Hospital and Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Science University in the medical field.

Essay-writing competition

Sonepat: In collaboration with the Science and Technology Department of Haryana, a state level essay writing competition was organised at Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Kurukshetra, wherein students from various colleges participated. Shrishti, a student of GVM College of Pharmacy, secured the second position in the competition. Principal Ritu Kataria said Shrishti has brought laurels to the college. Principal informed that by securing second position at the state level, Shrishti has presented her claim for the national level competition.

Students excel in university exams

Sirsa: In the 2023-24 examination results announced by Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), JCD Memorial College achieved a remarkable feat as 96 of its students secured positions in the university’s top 10. Among these, 14 students secured the first position in their respective departments. Veerpal Kaur (BSc Medical), Lavanya (BCom Semester III), Gurkirat Kaur (BCom Semester I), Gungun (BCA Semester III), Raveena (MSc Botany) and Neetu (MA English, Semester III) topped their respective departments. Dr Kuldeep Singh Dhindsa, director general of JCD, expressed his happiness over this remarkable achievement and extended heartfelt congratulations to the meritorious students. Dhindsa stated that this achievement was possible due to the dedication and hard work of the students and their professors.

