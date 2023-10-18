Can remove employees from service if not within selection zone, says High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 17

More than three years after the Haryana Staff Selection Commission advertised posts for clerk, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused to accept the argument that employees cannot be ousted from service after the issuance of revised merit list, even if they are not within the selection zone.

The commission had issued advertisement for 4,858 posts, but the number was reduced to 4,798. Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi’s Bench was told that the selection was set aside by another Bench. But appointment to the posts had already been made keeping in view the initial recommendations by the respondent-commission.

It was directed that candidates already selected and appointed would be allowed to continue, if found meritorious enough to be included in the fresh merit list. The left-out candidates would be issued show-cause notice before taking any action. The earlier selected and appointed candidates, who could not make it to the fresh selection, moved the court after the commission passed an order withdrawing its recommendation, following which they were required to be relieved from service.

“Prayer of the petitioners that they cannot be ousted from the service now after revised merit list, despite the fact that they are not within the selection zone, keeping in view the number of posts advertised, cannot be accepted. In case it is accepted, not only posts more than the advertised will be filled up, but the direction is capable of being misused so as to make selection contrary to the provisions and thereafter give a right to the ineligible selected candidates to continue in service, which is not permissible under law,” Justice Sethi asserted.

Court could not accept the argument that certificates submitted by candidates for claiming reservation under the EWS category could not be treated invalid subsequently once they were selected on its basis. Candidates did not fulfil the requisite conditions for appointment with the Government of Haryana in the reserved category once it was conceded position that EWS certificate attached with their application was not in accordance with the requirement for service with State but related to service with the Government of India.

Five-mark benefit was to be given where none of the applicant’s family was a government employee. But it was given to certain married women candidates by interpreting clause in advertisement to mean the in-laws’ family. “The claim of the petitioners that working status of their in-laws family is to be taken into consideration cannot be accepted,” the court said.