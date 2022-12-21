 Canal water theft rife in Mahendragarh : The Tribune India

Officials remove pipes and equipment installed to illegally divert water at a village in Mahendragarh district. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, December 20

Farmers are allegedly stealing canal water from Dochana minor and Sahbajpur distributary passing through various villages in Narnaul subdivision of the district. They are using electric motors, diesel engines and pipes to take water to their fields situated around 2 km away from the spot.

200 motors used

Over 200 motors and diesel engines were being used for stealing water from Dochana minor and Sahbajpur distributary when we visited various villages. Farmers were asked to remove the equipment immediately. Manoj Kumar, SDM

They are allegedly also indulging in electricity theft for operating electric motors to pump water to their fields. Since the water table has reached an alarming level in a majority of the villages in the region, farmers here are mainly dependent on canal water to irrigate their fields, sources say.

A farmer on the condition of anonymity said since they were unable to extract groundwater due to depleting water table, they had no option but to divert canal water to fulfil their irrigation needs.

But, the illegal practice is preventing water from reaching the tail-end villages, leaving farmers there high and dry. Taking action, a joint team of the civil administration, irrigation and police departments, led by Narnaul SDM Manoj Kumar, conducted checks in various villages on Monday and warned erring famers against indulging in water theft.

“Over 200 motors and diesel engines were being used for stealing water from Dochana minor and Sahbajpur distributary when we visited various villages. Farmers were asked to remove the

equipment immediately. They were also advised

not to indulge in the illegal act again,” SDM Manoj Kumar told The Tribune.

He said an official of the Irrigation Department was beaten up by farmers some days ago when he stopped them from stealing water. Thereafter, irrigation officials approached the Deputy Commissioner who formed a joint team to inspect the sites and to take appropriate action against those indulging in the illegal activity, he added.

Nitin Bhargav, Executive Engineer (Irrigation), Narnaul, said the process of imposing penalty on over 80 farmers had been initiated for stealing canal water. Irrigation officials had been deputed to check water theft by keeping round-the-clock surveillance so that supply could reach tail-end villages, he added.

Sanjay Ranga, Executive Engineer, Power Corporation, said seven motors being operated by stealing power were seized yesterday. “The connections were taken from nearby electricity transformers. Owners of those motors are being identified to impose fine on them,” he added.

