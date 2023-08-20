Cancellation of cases registered during 2016 Jat stir sought

Ambala, August 19
Leaders of the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti today held a meeting with Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence and demanded cancellation of cases registered during the Jat agitation in 2016.
The minister assured the community leaders that positive steps were being taken in this context.
As per a press note issued by the office of the Home Minister Anil Vij, national president of the samiti Pratap Singh Dahiya along with other office-bearers met the Home Minister and raise the demand.
However, the leaders have met the minister in the past too over the same issue.
