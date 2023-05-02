 Cancer spreads tentacles in Faridabad : The Tribune India

Cancer spreads tentacles in Faridabad

About 5,000 cases annually since 2019, lung cancer most common: Health Dept

Cancer spreads tentacles in Faridabad

The Civil Hospital in Faridabad. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 1

Over the past four years, the district has seen an average of over 5,000 cases of cancer, with around 5,493 cases reported in 2022 alone. According to sources in the Health Department, several deaths have occurred during this period. While the number of cases last year was slightly lower than in 2021, cases of lung cancer have been on the rise.

According to officials at the Health Department, the number of lung cancer cases last year was 13.84 per cent higher than the corresponding period in 2021. In 2021, 5,655 patients registered for the treatment of lung cancer, compared to around 3,958 in 2020. Of the 5,493 cases reported in 2022, as many as 2,941 cases were related to categories other than lung, cervix and breast cancer. Lung cancer is the most prominent category of cancer detected in this period, and the number of cases has been increasing since 2020, going up from 1,124 to 1,340, which is a 19.21 per cent increase in three years, they added.

Another significant point to note is the rise in cases of oral cancer, with over 1,000 cases reported in the past two years. The number of cases, which was 19 in 2020, rose to 527 in 2021. Around 450 deaths have been reported since 2019, it is claimed. A resident of Mirzapur village, Narveer Yadav, claims that untreated waste released by the defunct sewage treatment plant in the village has wreaked havoc, as four members of his family have died from cancer in the past two years. His 62-year-old mother is currently battling cancer.

“Discharge of pollutants in air and water by hundreds of units engaged in electroplating, aluminium extraction, dyeing and chemical industry has led to acute polluting conditions, making Faridabad one of the most polluted cities in the country,” says Varun Sheokand, who has filed several petitions in the NGT over the issue.

Dr Akhil Mahajan, a physician, blames pollution for the rise in cancer cases. Exposure to high levels of air pollution can cause a variety of adverse outcomes, such as respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, he added. Water contaminated with high levels of arsenic has been associated with skin, bladder and lung cancer, he said.

Air, water pollution primary reasons

Both short and long-term exposure to air pollutants has been closely associated with excessive premature mortality, as fine PM 2.5 particles penetrate deep into lung passageways, causing respiratory infections and heart diseases. Water contaminated with arsenic has been associated with skin, bladder and lung cancer. Dr Tarun Kashyap, Dr Akhil Mahajan, physicians

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

2
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

3
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

4
Haryana

Punjab’s farmer union joins protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

5
Entertainment

In Chandigarh, Diljit Dosanjh says he is committed to doing one Punjabi film a year

6
Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

7
World

US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake

8
Nation

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

9
Himachal

Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Don't Miss

View All
Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Top News

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Supreme Court can dissolve marriage over its ‘irretrievable breakdown’

Says 6-month waiting period can be waived for divorce by mut...

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

Review of sedition law at final stage: Centre to Supreme Court

CJI-led Bench defers hearing on petitions to August

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

India, ASEAN plan joint drills in South China Sea

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

April GST collection hits all-time high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Delhi’s Muslim-dominated wards have fewer mohalla clinics: Study

Man involved in 200 snatching cases arrested

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic

Heart-wrenching scenes: 8-month-old cremates his parents, grandmother

PPCB collects sewer samples

Rare tragedy seen in life: NDRF official

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Civic body carrying out works sans councillors

Week on, 5 held for double murder

Covid-19 cases decline after month-long surge

50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Run over by train, 50-yr-old man dies