Candidate posts win by just one vote in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 27

Ward No. 19 in Hisar witnessed a cracker of a contest that was won by Om Prakash of Dhansu village by beating his nearest rival Jagdish of Talwandi village by just one vote.

The State Election Commission data showed that Om Prakash polled 4,123 votes, while Jagdish got 4,122 votes. In all, 12 candidates were in the fray for the ward reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidate.

The counting process kept both candidates on their toes. The ward comprises seven villages of Hisar block and Dingtana village of Barwala block. While Jagdish had a slight edge during the counting of votes of seven villages (conducted in Hisar), the counting of Dingtana village votes (conducted in Barwala) turned the tables. Om Prakash was declared winner by just one vote. In all, 176 voters opted for NOTA in this ward.

Jagdish lodged a written application for recounting, but his plea was rejected by the administration in absence of any ground for recounting.