Candidates selected by HSSC to be appointed sans character verification

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

The state government has decided that all candidates recommended by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) till September 30, 2024, in respect of appointment to any post, will be appointed on provisional basis, without prior verification of their character, antecedents, as well as of all documents deemed necessary for appointment.

A letter has been issued by the Chief Secretary’s office in this regard.

According to the letter, the verification of character, antecedents and also of all other documents necessary for final appointment will be completed within a period of two months after their provisional appointment, instead of three months.

All the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Chief Administrators and Managing Directors of all Boards, Corporations and Public Sector Undertakings have been directed to ensure the compliance of these instructions in letter and spirit.

In addition, all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Registrars of universities in the state have also been asked to ensure the compliance of the directions.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.