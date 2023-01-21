 Kurukshetra: Cane farmers start indefinite protest outside sugar mills : The Tribune India

Kurukshetra: Cane farmers start indefinite protest outside sugar mills

BKU (Charuni) to hold state-level meeting in Kurukshetra on Jan 23

Kurukshetra: Cane farmers start indefinite protest outside sugar mills

Farmers protest outside Bhadson Sugar Mills, Indri, Karnal, on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 20

After stopping the supply of sugarcane, farm activists have started an indefinite dharna outside the sugar mills and have decided to hold a state-level meeting on January 23 to decide their future course of action.

Seek hike in state advisory price

  • The farmers have been seeking a hike in SAP (state advisory price) for the sugarcane to Rs 450 a quintal from the current price of Rs 362
  • Farmers serve ultimatum till January 22 and will take further decision on January 23 at a state-level meeting in Kurukshetra
  • Jasbir Singh Mamumajra said: “The input cost and the inflation have increased, but the government has not increased the SAP”

Cane cheaper than its residue!

  • The protesting farmers in Rohtak pointed out that the sugarcane was fetching a price of Rs 362 per quintal in Haryana, while it was being purchased at the rate of Rs 380 per quintal in the neighbouring state of Punjab. “Even bagasse, the residue left after crushing sugarcane, sells for Rs 400 per quintal,” they lament.

Govt harassing farmers

The government has forced the farmers to take this step as it has not declared the SAP for 2022-23 so far. The delay in declaring the SAP is a step to harass the farmers, while Punjab has already hiked the price. Ajay Rana, karnal district president, BKU (Charuni)

As per the call given by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and the Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, the farm activists gathered in front of Naraingarh Sugar Mills in Ambala and Shahabad Sugar Mills in Kurukshetra.

The farmers raised anti-government slogans and accused the government of betraying the farmers. They said they would not resume the supply till the prices were increased.

The farmers have been seeking a hike in sugarcane price to Rs 450 a quintal from the current price of Rs 362.

The farmers locked the gate of Shahabad cooperative sugar mill. In Naraingarh, the sugarcane farmers started a dharna in front of the gate of the sugar mill. BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rajiv Sharma said: “As per the call given by the union, the farmers had stopped harvesting and now no sugarcane farmer will bring the produce to the sugar mill for crushing.”

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh announced that the sugar mills had been closed for an indefinite period. If the prices were not increased by January 22, the union will hold a state-level meeting in Kurukshetra on January 23 to decide the future course of action.

In Karnal, farmers protested outside three sugar mills in the district — Piccadilly sugar mill in Bhadson, Karnal cooperative sugar mill in Karnal and Hafed sugar mill in Assandh. Farmers also protested outside the sugar mill in Kaithal district. “We have closed the gates of all three mills in Karnal district and will continue our protest till the fulfilment of our demands,” said farmer leaders.

In Yamunanagar, farmers closed the gates of Saraswati Sugar Mills. In Rohtak, farmers shut both sugar mills, one located in Meham town and the other at Bhali Anandpur village, in the district and began an indefinite dharna to press for a hike in the price of sugarcane.

#kurukshetra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop