Canter rams into car on Karnal highway, 4 killed

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 8

Four persons, in their 30s, were killed and two others were injured when a canter rammed into a car on the NH-44 near Taraori in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Kunal, Ashwini and Micky of Amritsar in Punjab, and Tarun of Jhajjar in Haryana, said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO, Taraori.

The injured had been identified as Parth of Kunjpura and Pankaj of Karnal city, he added. As per the SHO, the incident took place around 1.15 am when Kunal, Ashwani, Micky and Tarun were going to Delhi in a car. When they reached near Taraori, a tyre of their car got punctured. Kunal, Ashwani, Micky and Tarun started changing the tyre after taking a jack from Parth and Pankaj. Meanwhile, a speeding canter rammed their car. They were taken to a hospital, where three of them were declared dead, while the fourth one died at PGI, Rohtak. —TNS

3 students die in Jhajjar mishap

Jhajjar: Three BTech students — Manik and Renu of Delhi while Ishu of Bahadurgarh — were killed and two others were hurt when their car collided with a tractor-trailer loaded with bricks near Dulhera village here on Friday night. The incident took place when they were returning home after attending a function at their institute. The police have booked the tractor-trailer driver, who fled the spot after the mishap.