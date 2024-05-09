Canvassing for husband, Naveen Jindal’s wife sweats it out

Kaithal, May 8
Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Naveen Jindal’s wife Shalu Jindal on Wednesday met people in different villages of Kaithal district to garner support for her husband in the polls.
She said the uplift of any society is possible only through education and skill development. “The objective of Naveen is to provide quality education to the children and make them skilled so that they can contribute to nation-building,” said Shalu while interacting with teachers.
She emphasised that every possible effort will be made to provide quality education to the students of the area.
During her public outreach programmes, she said her husband returned to politics with an aim to serve people. She said a world-class skill centre for the bright future of the students would be opened.
Highlighting the vision of Naveen, she said CBSE-affiliated senior secondary schools will be opened in the area, which will also have hostel facilities and all expenses of the schools will be borne by the Jindal Foundation.
A ‘Yashashvi’ scheme will be launched for free higher education as per the interest of girl students. Under the Jindal Asha scheme, special training centres will be opened for specially-abled students to make them self-reliant, she added.
“Ambulances equipped with modern facilities will be stationed at every constituency, through which accident victims will be able to get immediate treatment,” she said, appealing people to cast their votes in the favour of her husband on May 25.
