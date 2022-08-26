Karnal: The CBSE Centre of Excellence, Panchkula, organised a three-day capacity-building programme on leading transformation for principals at schools Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School and Pratap Public School, Sector 6 here. Rajan Lamba, president, Sahodaya School Complex, Karnal, and Principal, Tagore Baal Niketan, said the three-day workshop was inaugurated on Wednesday. Resource persons Anupma Sharma, former principal, DAV Public School, Solan, and Dr Sandeep Kumar from Datta Public School, Hisar, addressed the participants.

Awareness drive on drug abuse

Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University will launch an awareness campaign to combat drug abuse and alcoholism amongst youth. The university will also organise a cleanliness drive to promote health and hygiene in society and take up various issues of social concerns under the aegis of its University Outreach Programme. Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh said the university was committed to create an environment of social sensitivity towards important issues facing the youth.

Prof wins two gold in kickboxing

Jhajjar: Dr Praveer Bhakar, Assistant Professor at Government College, Bahadurgarh, won two gold medals at Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship 2022 held in Chennai recently. He has also been selected for the international championship. Principal Dr Darshna Yadav congratulated him.

