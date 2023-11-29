Car catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 28

A moving Jaguar car caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Tuesday afternoon, but fortunately, the car owner managed to escape unhurt.

The incident took place at 12:20 pm on the highway opposite Government Polytechnic College in Manesar, when a Badshahpur resident was on his way to Jaipur in his car. As soon as he noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle’s engine, he stopped and parked it on the roadside. Just as he got out of the vehicle, the car caught fire.

Upon receiving information, a fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire, but the car was completely burned. Due to the incident, the vehicular movement on the highway remained slow for a while, and was later restored by the traffic officials.

Traffic official Ravinder Kumar said when he reached the spot, the car was engulfed in flames, following which he informed the fire brigade.

