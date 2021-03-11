Car falls into canal, one dies in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: A 51-year-old man died when the car he was travelling in fell into Narwana branch canal in Jhansa, Kurukshetra, on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Satpal, a resident of Ambala. According to the police, the victim was travelling alone. TNS
Chandigarh: Balraj Kundu, Independent MLA from Meham and convener of the Jan Sewak Manch, on Tuesday launched a statewide membership drive of the manch. Kundu said interested persons could give a missed call at 7834800800 to enrol as a member of the manch.
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested