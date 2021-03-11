Car falls into canal, one dies in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: A 51-year-old man died when the car he was travelling in fell into Narwana branch canal in Jhansa, Kurukshetra, on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Satpal, a resident of Ambala. According to the police, the victim was travelling alone. TNS

Statewide membership drive

Chandigarh: Balraj Kundu, Independent MLA from Meham and convener of the Jan Sewak Manch, on Tuesday launched a statewide membership drive of the manch. Kundu said interested persons could give a missed call at 7834800800 to enrol as a member of the manch.