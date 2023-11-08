Car robbed at gunpoint

Gurugram, November 7
Three motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a Rewari resident of his car at gunpoint from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Monday night.
Complainant Satyakiran Rao, a car-workshop operator in Gurugram, said after repairing a customer’s car, he was on his way to a residential society in Sector 71 at the time of the incident. An FIR has been registered.
