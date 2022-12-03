Car runs over four-year-old in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 2

A 4-year-old child died after a car ran over him at Iqbalpur here on Wednesday afternoon. The car driver fled away with his vehicle from the spot, a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh, son of Suresh Kumar, a resident of Iqbalpur. As per the complaint filed by Menpal, brother of Suresh, Harsh was playing outside the home when a speeding grey Swift car, which was being driven by Manoj Kumar, a resident of the same village, hit him. The family rushed the child to SGT Hospital where the doctors declared him dead, Menpal told the police.

An FIR has been registered against car driver Manoj Kumar under various sections of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday, the police said. “We will issue a notice to the car owner. He will be arrested after verification ,” ASI Manjeet Kumar, the investigating officer, said.

