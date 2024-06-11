Carcass found near temple, protesters block Sirsa road

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 10

Members of the Gau Raksha Dal blocked Maharana Pratap Chowk here today after a calf's carcass was found near a temple at Chaudhary Devi Lal Park. DSP Subhash Chand and Civil Lines SHO Aman Beniwal reached the spot to pacify the protesters.

The protesters lodged a written complaint with the police and took the carcass to the animal hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Earlier, when the carcass was found, some locals informed the Gau Raksha Dal. The members alleged when they asked police officials to take action, they behaved rudely with them.

