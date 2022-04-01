Career counselling event at Ballabgarh

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 31

A seminar on career and opportunities in commerce and accountancy was held at Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh.

Principal Dr Krishan Kant said chartered accountancy became one of the most lucrative career for commerce students if the right amount of efforts at the right time were put in by the students. CA Shyam Sunder Mangla (alumnus, Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh) and CA Rajat Mangla who were the keynote speakers, shared their experiences.—