Career prospects in chemistry discussed

Kurukshetra, April 8
Indira Gandhi National College organised an extension lecture under the joint aegis of Career Guidance Cell and Chemistry Department on 'Career Aspects in Chemistry', here on Monday.
Focus on research
Indira Gandhi National College principal Kushal Pal said every student should attend the lectures carefully and must focus on their career. He stressed the importance of research in the evolution and progress of present society.
Prof Praveen Kumar Gupta form the Department of Chemistry, MM University, Mullana, delivered an expert lecture. At least 50 students participated in the lecture.
College principal Kushal Pal said every student should attend the lectures carefully and must focus on their career. He stressed the importance of research in the evolution and progress of present society.
Prof Gupta said by getting higher education in chemistry, a student can hold high positions in government institutions. He described various employment options in the fields of chemistry.
Chemistry department head Amit Kumar Vashishtha, who is also the coordinator of Career Guidance Cell, said, “There is an ancient tradition of knowledge of chemistry in the country. Today, we have entered the era of nuclear chemistry.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...