Career prospects in chemistry discussed

Kurukshetra, April 8

Indira Gandhi National College organised an extension lecture under the joint aegis of Career Guidance Cell and Chemistry Department on 'Career Aspects in Chemistry', here on Monday.

Focus on research Indira Gandhi National College principal Kushal Pal said every student should attend the lectures carefully and must focus on their career. He stressed the importance of research in the evolution and progress of present society.

Prof Praveen Kumar Gupta form the Department of Chemistry, MM University, Mullana, delivered an expert lecture. At least 50 students participated in the lecture.

Prof Gupta said by getting higher education in chemistry, a student can hold high positions in government institutions. He described various employment options in the fields of chemistry.

Chemistry department head Amit Kumar Vashishtha, who is also the coordinator of Career Guidance Cell, said, “There is an ancient tradition of knowledge of chemistry in the country. Today, we have entered the era of nuclear chemistry.”

