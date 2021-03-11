CAs take out march against arrest of 2 colleagues in GST refund case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 21

The city’s chartered accountants (CAs) staged a march from the CGST office in Sector 32 to District Court premises to protest the arrest of two persons in the GST refund case. They demanded the release of two CAs Sunil and Gaurav who were arrested in the case on May 17.

The protesters also demanded the arrest of officers who had issued refunds on the basis of fake bills and the businessmen who had benefitted. The CAs demanded a CBI inquiry in the case. Mohit Singhal, chairman, Gurugram chapter, Northern Northern India Regional Council of ICI, said it takes months to release refunds worth few lakh rupees but in this case, Rs 15 crore were released within some days.

It is clear from this, that a scam has been done in the name of issuing refunds. The CAs were arrested for diverting the case. “Is there no responsibility of the refund-issuing authorities? Officers responsible for the refunds should be suspended with immediate effect,” Manoj Kumar added.

Commuters were hassled as the protest led to traffic disruption on Sohna road.

Meanwhile, the bail application of Sunil and Gaurav was heard in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Manoj Kumar Rana. After the arguments, the court has reserved the verdict till Monday.