Gurugram: Case against couple for molesting adopted kids

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 13

Based on a zero FIR lodged in Kolkata, the Gurugram police have booked a local couple for allegedly torturing and molesting minor brother-sister after adopting them.

The couple had left the children back at Kolkata after three months of adoption.

The matter came to light during their medical examination before they were sent to a shelter home in Kolkata.

The complaint was filed by Deepak Sinha on behalf of the Indian Society for Rehabilitation of Children in Kolkata against Nitin Sharma and his wife living in Sector-10 of Gurugram at the Rabindra Sarobar police station, Kolkata, on November 29.

Sinha alleged that the couple had adopted a two-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy from Kolkata on March 30 and returned to Gurugram. On July 12, the couple left the kids back at Kolkata.

The case file was sent to the Gurugram police and an FIR was registered under Sections 354 and 120B of the IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at the Sector 10-A police station on Friday.