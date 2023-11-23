Case against cow vigilante shifted to sessions court

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 22

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pataudi, today committed the attempt-to-murder case against cow vigilante Monu Manesar to the Gurugram sessions court. The hearing was held via video-conferencing.

The next hearing will be held in the sessions court on November 30.

Monu Manesar’s counsel Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said the Pataudi police submitted a chargesheet against his client and co-accused Sunil, alias Sulli, in the Pataudi court on Saturday.

“The court of Pataudi CJM Tarannum Khan committed the case to the sessions court. The next hearing will be held on November 30 in Gurugram sessions court,” he added.

A senior police official said accused Lalit and Rakesh, both residents of Pataudi, were arrested by the Gurugram police and sent to jail. Accused Sunil had joined the investigation as per an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Mohit, alias Monu Yadav, of Manesar was wanted in the case. He was also remanded in judicial custody.

