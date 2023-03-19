Case lodged against illegal quarrying on Y’nagar village land

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 18

The local Mines and Geology Department has detected a case of illegal mining at Nagli-32 village of the district.

As many as 9,584 MT raw mining material (a mixture of boulder, gravel and sand) was allegedly extracted while carrying out the illegal activity on a piece of land in the village.

According to information, a joint team of the Mining Department and the police, comprising Assistant Mining Engineer Rajesh Sangwan, Mining Inspector Aman and Bilaspur SHO Jagdish, conducted a surprise inspection at Nagli-32 village on March 14.

9,584 MT RAW MATERIAL EXTRACTED As many as 9,584 MT raw material was allegedly extracted while carrying out illegal mining on about half acre land up to a depth of 22 feet

The quarry at Nagli-32 village of the district has been non-functional since April this year

The penalty for this illegally excavated mineral amounts to Rs 28,85,200

The team impounded a tipper and seized an earthmoving machine/loader involved in the illegal mining there. It also found that the owners of the tipper and the earthmoving machine were carrying out illegal mining allegedly in connivance with the landowners.

“The team found that 9,584 MT raw mining material was extracted from about half an acre land by carrying out excavation up to a depth of 22 feet. The penalty amount of this illegally excavated mineral amounts to Rs 28,85,200 — including the price of the mineral i.e. Rs 23,96,000, royalty of Rs 4,79,200 and a fine of Rs 10,000,” said the Assistant Mining Engineer.

He said the mining quarry had been non-functional in the said area since April 2023.

Sources said the said illegal mining material was supplied to a screening plant of the area. The team has reportedly identified the owners of the tipper, earthmoving machine, land and screening plant.

On the complaint of the Mining Inspector, a case had been registered against the accused under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 (1) of the Mining Act-1957 at the Bilaspur police station on March 16.