Case of old cars: Plaint against state EC

Karnal, May 24
Baljeet Singh Nayak, a resident of Kalayat in the Kaithal district, filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against staff members of the Haryana Election Commission, alleging that he had been misled by them.
In his complaint to the ECI, Nayak stated that he had reported to the commission regarding the checking and seizure of diesel vehicles that have exceeded the 10-year age limit. He claimed that some leaders of the ruling party had these vehicles released from police custody to lure people into voting for them, which was a violation of the model code of conduct. Following his complaint, the Chief Election Commissioner sought a report from the DGP of Haryana.
“Despite my frequent visits, I was not informed about the status of the report, and I was misled by the staff members, while the DGP’s office had already submitted the report. It was not presented before the Commissioner,” he alleged.
Nayak mentioned that he had requested a copy of the report but was denied. “I have requested the ECI to provide the record and take action against the officials and employees for negligence,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...