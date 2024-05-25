Case of old cars: Plaint against state EC

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 24

Baljeet Singh Nayak, a resident of Kalayat in the Kaithal district, filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against staff members of the Haryana Election Commission, alleging that he had been misled by them.

In his complaint to the ECI, Nayak stated that he had reported to the commission regarding the checking and seizure of diesel vehicles that have exceeded the 10-year age limit. He claimed that some leaders of the ruling party had these vehicles released from police custody to lure people into voting for them, which was a violation of the model code of conduct. Following his complaint, the Chief Election Commissioner sought a report from the DGP of Haryana.

“Despite my frequent visits, I was not informed about the status of the report, and I was misled by the staff members, while the DGP’s office had already submitted the report. It was not presented before the Commissioner,” he alleged.

Nayak mentioned that he had requested a copy of the report but was denied. “I have requested the ECI to provide the record and take action against the officials and employees for negligence,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Karnal