Case registered against CIA-2 officials for converting antique Buddha idol into bars, role of Hansi SP under scanner

Hisar, March 17
A criminal case has been against entire staff of CIA-2 in Hansi for converting a Buddha idol into bars.
CIA recovered the idol from a UP based labourer some days ago, presuming it to be a gold statue which weigh around 4 kg. It is reported that the CIA-2 officials took the idol to jeweller for selling it. But the jeweller refused to purchase the item. Later, the officials asked the jeweller to convert the idol into bars presuming it to be made of gold.
The jeweller converted the statue into four pieces of biscuit shaped bars.
The ADGP Shrikant Jadhav said he ordered registration of criminal case under various sections of the IPC against entire staff of the CIA-2, including in-charge probationary Sub Inspector Nitin Kumar.
The sources said that the role of Hansi Police SP is also under scanner in the case.
