Cases against Yuvraj Singh, 2 actors transferred to Haryana crime branch

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 10

The Hansi police have handed over the investigation of three cases — the one against former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and two related to actresses Munmun Dutta and Yuvika Chaudhary — to the state crime branch.

The Hansi police was investigating the cases registered under the Sections of the SC/ST Act in three separate FIRs against the celebrities.

Dalit activist Rajat Kalsan is the complainant in all three cases. He has objected to the transfer of the cases and said the city police should continue with the investigation.

Yuvraj Singh was booked by the Hansi police in February last year under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riots), 153(a) (Promoting and enmity between different groups on grounds of religion race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducting public mischief) and 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC, and various Sections of the SC/ST Act.

Similarly, actress Yuvika Chaudhary was also booked on the charges of derogatory and objectionable remarks about the SC community in May last year. Munmun Dutta was also booked on similar charges.

DSP Vinod Shankar confirmed that the cases had been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation.